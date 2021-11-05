ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. ACM Research updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.00. 42,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43 and a beta of 0.55. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $144.81.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yinan Xiang sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $2,583,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,554,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACM Research stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

