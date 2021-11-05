Actinium Trading Up 0.4% This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $832,424.60 and approximately $11,474.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,060,250 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

