Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective dropped by Benchmark from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.76.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,179,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after acquiring an additional 440,193 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.