Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.76.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.56. The company had a trading volume of 280,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

