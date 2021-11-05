Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. 27,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,699. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.82. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $11,887,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,871,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 538,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 313,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

