Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 325.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

Shares of ADXN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADXN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

