Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $142.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems traded as high as $125.23 and last traded at $124.97, with a volume of 10990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 229.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

