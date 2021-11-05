Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Issues Earnings Results

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.83. 493,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $125.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

