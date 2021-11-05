Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $127.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of WMS traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.96. 4,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $124.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

