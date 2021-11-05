Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ADVM traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.20. 22,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,132. The company has a market capitalization of $215.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $14.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 236,260 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ADVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

