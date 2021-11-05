Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at ATB Capital

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$20.00 price target (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.88.

Shares of ARE opened at C$17.46 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$14.47 and a one year high of C$22.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.18%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

