Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of OTC ANYYY opened at $16.82 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.