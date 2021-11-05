Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.
Shares of AERI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.22. 60,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,711. The company has a market cap of $577.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $21.30.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.