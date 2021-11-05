AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 311,660 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 676,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MITT opened at $11.75 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $190.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

