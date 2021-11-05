agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

agilon health stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,092,917 shares of company stock valued at $524,331,541 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in agilon health by 630.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,067,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 921,011 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in agilon health by 40.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in agilon health by 177.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in agilon health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in agilon health by 34.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on agilon health (AGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.