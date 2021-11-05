AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. AI Doctor has a total market capitalization of $630,612.03 and $23,807.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00241000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00095911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

