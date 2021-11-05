Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Raised to C$32.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACDVF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $24.82.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

