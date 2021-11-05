Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APD stock traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.31. 1,644,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,134. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.90. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.89.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

