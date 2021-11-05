Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Airbnb stock traded up $23.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.61. 1,277,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,773. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $126.74 billion and a PE ratio of -12.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.97.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $21,109,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,384,632 shares of company stock valued at $211,439,754 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbnb stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Airbnb worth $549,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

