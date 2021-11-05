Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Price Target Increased to GBX 160 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of LON:AAF opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56. Airtel Africa has a 12-month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 117.10 ($1.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

