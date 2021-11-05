Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce $897.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $908.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $887.00 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $846.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 17.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $109.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.