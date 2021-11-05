Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will earn $4.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

AKAM opened at $109.66 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.35.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 17.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

