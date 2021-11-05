AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Price Target Cut to C$1.15 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AKTAF remained flat at $$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

