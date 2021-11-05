AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Price Target Cut to C$1.15 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of AKTAF remained flat at $$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. AKITA Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.20.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
