Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

NYSE ALG traded down $4.14 on Thursday, reaching $152.35. 60,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,421. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $127.43 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $682,365.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,503 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,971.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $224,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,243 shares of company stock worth $4,167,594 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alamo Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Alamo Group worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

