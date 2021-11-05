Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 111,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Alaska Air Group worth $18,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 348.31 and a beta of 1.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

