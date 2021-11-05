Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $10.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.66. 1,832,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,921. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day moving average of $199.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.15.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

