Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $66.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

