Aleph.im Hits Market Capitalization of $67.13 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $67.13 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00242959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aleph.im

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,235,740 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

