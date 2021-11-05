Alerus Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alerus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $588.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.78. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

