Alexander D. Moore Sells 34,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $893,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

