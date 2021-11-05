Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:ALX traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.90. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.64. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $237.50 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 111.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 28.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,417,000 after acquiring an additional 58,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 115.7% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Alexander’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

