Algebris UK Ltd Acquires 31,685 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,685 shares during the period. Equitable makes up approximately 10.6% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Equitable worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 9,941.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,138 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,399,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,921,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,002 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,081. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

