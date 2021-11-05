Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 282,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,124,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after buying an additional 324,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

