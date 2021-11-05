Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Down 10.7% Following Weak Earnings

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s share price fell 10.7% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.70. 1,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 198,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $647,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,571 shares of company stock worth $6,140,581.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $668,092,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $23,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

