Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX opened at $39.74 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $804.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 18.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 116.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 49.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

