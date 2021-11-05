Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.78.

ALGM stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $668,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock worth $283,128,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

