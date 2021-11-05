Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.790 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.65. 1,417,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

