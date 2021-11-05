Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 20,033 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $306,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,687,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,338,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,290,000 after buying an additional 67,109 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,393,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $1,488,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,428,579 shares of company stock valued at $427,597,067.

OCDX stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

