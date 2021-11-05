Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Angi were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 292.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 1.69. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

