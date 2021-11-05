Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $402,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.