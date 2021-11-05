Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $355,000 in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKY opened at $72.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

