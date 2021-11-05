Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 5,407 Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Danaos by 430.7% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth $1,697,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Danaos by 331.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $72.95 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. The business had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DAC. TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

