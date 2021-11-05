Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €227.33 ($267.45).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Allianz stock opened at €201.55 ($237.12) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €196.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €206.40. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

