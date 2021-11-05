Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $41.34 on Friday. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $608.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

