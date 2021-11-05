Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.72. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 975 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81.

About Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF)

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

