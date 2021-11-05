alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €19.51 ($22.95) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

