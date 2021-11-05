Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Uwe Schramm Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.09. 2,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,057. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $15,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock valued at $300,187,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

