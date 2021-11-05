Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Uwe Schramm Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.
Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.09. 2,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,057. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -897.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $80.83.
Several research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth about $15,711,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,352,432 shares of the software’s stock valued at $300,187,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.