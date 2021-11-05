Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,231,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 807,379 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 293,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 127,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

