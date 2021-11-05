Amalgamated Bank Acquires 138,829 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 494.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after buying an additional 152,865 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 221.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 274,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

