Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 601.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,026 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,805,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $162,459,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NYSE:TNL opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $35.69 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

